CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu is surprised that 64 members of Parliament (MPs) have petitioned the Speaker over the purchase of 42 fire tenders and the cost of building the Lusaka- Ndola dual carriageway when such matters are outside the Speaker’s jurisdiction.

The head of State says petitioning the Speaker over such matters clearly shows that some MPs do not understand the kind of issues the Speaker presides over. Speaking to journalists at City Airport yesterday before departure for Lundazi, President Lungu said the petition on the fire tenders and the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway is not within the Speaker’s authority to preside over.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

