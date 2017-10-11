  ||    11 October 2017 @ 10:27

NEVERS Mumba has warned President Edgar Lungu to act now and stop corruption in his government before it kills him. And Mumba says in the eyes of Zambians, until he proves them wrong, President Lungu seems to be in the driving seat of corruption.  

