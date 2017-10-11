SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZSFA) and a former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member have urged the national governing body to rescind its decision and appeal over the disallowed goal during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

On Monday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, said FIFA rules are clear on referees decisions being final. ZSFA patron Peter Makembo said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that there is enough evidence that Botswana referee Joshua Bondo denied Zambia a genuine goal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

