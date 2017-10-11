Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the 90-days declaration of the threatened state of public emergency which has been in force since 11th July will expire at midnight tonight. In a ministerial statement to parliament, Mr Lubinda says the effect of the expiration of the period relating to threatened state of public emergency is that the application of the preservation of public security Act, Chapter 112 of the laws of Zambia, and the preservation of public security regulations Statutory Instrument number 55 of 2017 will be suspended. He says the declaration made on 11th July 2017 will therefore in accordance with Article 31 duly expire at midnight tonight.

