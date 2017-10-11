H.E Deputy Briitish High Commissioner, Andrew Hamilton, has announced that the UK is investing over 62 million Kwacha in an education bursary initiative.

He announced this ahead of International “Day of the Girl” celebrations that fall today 11th October 2017. Mr Hamilton emphasised the importance of girls education as an investment rather than a donation.

“The UK is investing over 62 million Kwacha, specifically in this bursary programme. The yields from investing in girls’ education are substantial. An educated girl is likely to increase her personal earning potential, as well as reduce poverty in her community. According to the World Bank, the return on one year of secondary education for a girl correlates with as high as a 25% increase in wages later in life,” he said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

