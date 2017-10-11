UPP President, Saviour Chishimba has accused President Edgar Lungu of not taking action against corrupt individuals in his government.

Dr. Chishimba says this is despite him providing evidence of corruption against some named individuals.

He says corruption has reached worrying levels because President Lungu has allegedly allowed party officials to control him.

Dr. Chishimba says President Lungu should not just end at calling for evidence of corruption but must also be seen to take action.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka

