PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
A 30-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka was yesterday sentenced to five years imprisonment for assaulting her step-child by making him seat on a hot brazier.

Catherine Namonje was jailed for assaulting her 4-year-old stepson, Mate Musialike, on August 1 last year in Lusaka.
Namonje had pleaded not guilty to the offence.
But witnesses testified before the court that Namonje forced the child to sit on a burning brazier after he defecated on himself.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
