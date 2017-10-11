PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka was yesterday sentenced to five years imprisonment for assaulting her step-child by making him seat on a hot brazier.

Catherine Namonje was jailed for assaulting her 4-year-old stepson, Mate Musialike, on August 1 last year in Lusaka. Namonje had pleaded not guilty to the offence. But witnesses testified before the court that Namonje forced the child to sit on a burning brazier after he defecated on himself.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

