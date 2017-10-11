  ||    11 October 2017 @ 12:09

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has observed that Zambia’s ballooning external debt puts the country at high risk of debt distress. And the IMF says although the near-term outlook for the Zambian economy has improved in recent months, the country’s fiscal imbalance has remained very high.

