  11 October 2017

 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concern with the pace at which public debt, especially external debt, has increased and now put Zambia at risk of debt distress. In a statement at the conclusion of the Article IV consultation with Zambia, the IMF Executive board has, however, commended the progress made in developing a medium-term debt strategy.

