  ||    11 October 2017 @ 04:29

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
IT WILL be a grudge match when Zanaco face City of Lusaka in a Super Division rescheduled Week 29 encounter at Sunset Stadium today.

The teams were scheduled to clash on October 1 but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) postponed the match, a decision that incensed City.
Zanaco had contributed four players to the national team that was preparing for last Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.