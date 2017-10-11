MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IT WILL be a grudge match when Zanaco face City of Lusaka in a Super Division rescheduled Week 29 encounter at Sunset Stadium today.

The teams were scheduled to clash on October 1 but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) postponed the match, a decision that incensed City. Zanaco had contributed four players to the national team that was preparing for last Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

