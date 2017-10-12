  ||    12 October 2017 @ 02:29

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
THREE people have pleaded guilty to damaging roofing sheets at the house belonging to Power Dynamos and Zambia striker Alex Ng’onga’s mother Charity Sakanya in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe township.

The three, all of them teenagers, are among the 10 that appeared before Kitwe magistrate Malota Phiri yesterday after they were charged with malicious damage to property.
The accused persons, aged between 13 and 19, allegedly damaged two roofing sheets valued at K800.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
