ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, LusakaZANACO 4 CITY 1

STRIKER Heritier Nkonko yesterday came from the bench to score a hat-trick as Zanaco clobbered relegation-bound City of Lusaka in a Super Division rescheduled Week 29 match and closed the gap with leaders Green Buffaloes to two points.

The Bankers moved into second position with 54 points, relegating Lusaka Dynamos to third slot. Dynamos, under the tutelage of veteran Patrick Phiri, have 53 points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

