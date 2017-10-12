HONE SIAME, Lundazi and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has implored church leaders who still feel offended by his declaration of October 18 as the `national day of prayer, reconciliation and fasting’ without consulting them, to forgive him.

The President says it is difficult to consult everybody and urged church leaders to embrace the proclamation to foster unity in the country. He says the declaration was done in good faith to advance Christian values in line with Zambia’s status as a Christian nation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

