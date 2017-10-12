The European Union has commended Zambia for the 20-year practice of non-execution of the death penalty. Speaking at the European Union media event on the death penalty in Lusaka, EU Ambassador and head of delegation Alessandro Mariani says Zambia is amongst the 30 countries in the world that have abolished death penalty in practice and not in law. He says the death penalty does not deter crime more effectively than other punishments.

