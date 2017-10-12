Following a press briefing given yesterday by Hakainde Hichilema the PF Government has lashed out in a vicious statement claiming the opposition leader has nothing to offer Zambians – despite his extensive business experience, a longstanding career as a politician and role of being a good Christian father and husband. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services released this message this morning: “On the evidence of yesterday’s lengthy, disjointed, and rumbling press briefing, Government can conclude that United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has nothing to offer the Zambian people apart from his showboating and grandstanding.”

