Justice Minister Given Lubinda has maintained that Government has no money at the moment to hold another referendum on the expanded Bill of Rights. Mr Lubinda’s comments come in the wake of a reminder to government by the Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) that the Zambian people are still waiting for a workable roadmap to adopt the remaining part of the constitution, the Bill of Rights. He says President Edgar Lungu is on record saying there is no money at the moment to hold another referendum following the failed referendum held alongside the 2016 General Election.

