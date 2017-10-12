  ||    12 October 2017 @ 06:29

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
DISTURBING details have emerged in the killing of Precious Mangesana, of how relatives of her ex-boyfriend allegedly lied to hospital staff about the incident.

Ms Mangesana, the 26-year-old mother, was allegedly shot dead by her ex-boyfriend, Nshinka Kaputo, in an apparent struggle over custody of the couple’s child called Naila.
Mr Kaputo was yesterday charged with murder and unlawful wounding of Naila. He remains in custody.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.