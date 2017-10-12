  ||    12 October 2017 @ 16:35

In this audio, Former Minister of Finance Alexander Chikwanda says the International Monetary Fund’s concerns on Zambia’s debt are not far-fetched. And Chikwanda says it does not make sense for a country like Zambia to have a GDP of $26 billion.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!