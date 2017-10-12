Kambwili says he will expose President Edgar Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda for alleged corrupt practices. Kambwili, the Roan PF member of parliament and former information minister, has stated on his Facebook page that he will ‘teach’ Chanda a lesson for what he has termed as ‘stealing as though Zambia was his personal country’. His posting contained a picture of incomplete double story flats in Lusaka’s Nyumba Yanga area allegedly belonging to Chanda.

