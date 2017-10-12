DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFRICA Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight champion Alfred Muwowo will face Dalishe Komani of South Africa in a title defence fight in December.

Muwowo won the belt on July 2 this year after beating Tanzania’s Juma Hagi in Ndola. Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) operations manager Christopher Malunga yesterday announced a K680,000 budget for the international boxing extravaganza set for December 30 at Government Complex in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

