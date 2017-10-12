Following events of Saturday where the Zambia national team was booted out from the race to Russia by Nigeria after losing 1-0 some soccer fans have been imploring the Football Association of Zambia to file a complaint with FIFA. The basis of the cry has been a wrongfully disallowed goal by Botswana referee Joshua Bondo who controversially ruled offside an Augustine Mulenga goal. FAZ has categorically said that it will not appeal the decision as they firmly believed that the referee’s decision is final. The association has also went ahead and said that they could only have appealed if there was evidence that the decision by Bondo may have been influenced by external factors. They have cited the case of the South Africa versus Senegal where the decision to order a replay was ordered on the basis of the referee having connived with betting companies to influence the outcome of the match.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

