NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

OVER 13,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the electronic voucher (e-voucher) system in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt during for the 2017/2018 farming season, district commissioner Michael Musonda has revealed.

Mr Musonda said in an interview that although this will be the first time farmers will be using the e-voucher system, most of them are happy with the transparency and convenience. “We have officers from Ministry of Agriculture that have gone flat out in the field to sensitise farmers on the e-voucher system, and we have been given about 13,000 beneficiaries that are going to access inputs through the system,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

