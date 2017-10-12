Police in Lusaka yesterday charged 34-year-old Shinka Kaputo, for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend in Meanwood Ibex Hill. He has been formally charged with two counts of murder and unlawful wounding. Acting police Spokesperson Danny Mwale has told Mwebantu that Kaputo has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Precious Manganasa aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a firearm which is contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia. Mwale said Kaputo has also been charged with the offence of unlawful Wounding of his daughter aged two years seven months who sustained a bullet wound on the neck.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

