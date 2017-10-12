Yesterday Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of October’s election re-run. Mr Odinga said his withdrawal would give the electoral commission enough time to introduce reforms that will help deliver a more credible election. The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll, which saw Uhuru Kenyatta declared winner, after finding irregularities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

