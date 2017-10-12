ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

SOUTH Africa has paid glowing tribute to Zambia for the role it played during that country’s liberation struggle.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has said Zambia, under the leadership of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, provided a safe haven for the African National Congress as it hosted its headquarters during the struggle against the Apartheid rule. The minister said ANC president Oliver Tambo lived in Zambia for many years and once remarked that the country looked like Transvaal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

