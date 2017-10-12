The threatened state or emergency has come to an end after the 90 day window from the date off approval by parliament. President Edgar Lungu declared the threatened state of emergency on July 5 in the aftermath of the burning down of City Market by unknown people suspected to have had a political motive. The state of emergency was approved by parliament on July 11 taking effect but legally it cannot last beyond 90 days without being reviewed.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda appealed to the citizenry not to use the lapse of the state of threatened emergency to fan anarchy.

