STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema must stop making careless and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against judges because doing so has potential to create anarchy in the country.

“LAZ is gravely concerned at very serious and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against members of the judiciary by the UPND president Hakainde Hichilema,” a statement posted yesterday, and signed by LAZ president Linda Kasonde, reads. Ms Kasonde said LAZ strongly condemns the making of any unsubstantiated claims, particularly those of corruption against any member of the judiciary.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

