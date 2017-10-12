CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kapiri Mposhi

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says unity of purpose is key to fighting vices that affect the progression of the girl-child in different spheres.

Mrs Lungu said while it is commendable that Zambia is making strides in promoting the well-being of the girl child, a lot of work still needs to be done in fighting vices such as child and early marriages. “We need unity of purpose if we are to end child marriage, child abuse and other forms of violence against the girl child,” Mrs Lungu said yesterday during the commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child held under the theme: “The power of adolescent girl: Vision for 2030.”http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

