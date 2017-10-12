Livestock and Fisheries Minister Michael Katambo says Zambia still remains at high risk of the resurgent avian influenza also known as bird flu which has affected some African countries. In a ministerial statement, Mr Katambo says while Zambia has not recorded any cases of bird flu, some neighboring countries have continued to see cases and in some instances the disease has spread, citing South Africa as one such country where the disease has spread. He says while Zimbabwe last reported of cases on 13th September, 2017, the country has not resolved the outbreak.

