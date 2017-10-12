DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA yesterday managed a 13 over par 229 overall second round score to drop to eighth position at the ongoing All-Africa Amateur Golf Championship at Elephant Hills Resort in Zimbabwe.

The four Zambian players – Gabriel Chibale, Kelvin Chibuye, Kelly Tembo and Denmark Mulambo – finished round one in sixth position with a combined score of 10 over par 226 and scored an overall 455 after two rounds. “The first round results were better than today’s [yesterday] but we still have two more rounds to catch up and I am sure the players will rise to the occasion,” delegation leader Christopher Mulenga said yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

