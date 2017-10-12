  ||    12 October 2017 @ 03:29

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has unearthed a scam where petrol and ethanol worth over K700,000 in taxes was smuggled into the country through Chirundu border.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the smugglers attempted to clear a truck carrying 53 drums of neutral portable ethanol valued at K194,562, with taxes worth over K300,000.
Mr Sikalinda said this after inspecting the seized trucks yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.