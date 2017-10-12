President Jacob Zuma this morning arrived in Lusaka for a State Visit that is scheduled take place today and tomorrow at the invitation of President Edgar Lungu. President Zuma was accorded a 21-gun salute. President Zuma was received by President Lungu, PF Secretary General, Members of the PF Central Committee, Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and diplomats accredited to Zambia. The state visit aimed at deepening and strengthening the already existing good political, economic and cultural relations underpinned by strong historical ties that date back from the years of the liberation struggle.

