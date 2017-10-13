  ||    13 October 2017 @ 05:29

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
ABOUT 20 people are feared dead on Lake Bangweulu in Samfya after the five boats they were travelling on capsized due to heavy rain and a strong wind.

Luapula Province commissioner of police Hudson Namachila said in an interview yesterday that of the 20 people, 13 are from the same family.
Mr Namachila said the accident happened around 01:00 hours yesterday when a group of people tried to cross to Ngimpi village on Lake Bangweulu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
