The ongoing road constructions in Solwezi district of North Western Province has cheered the business community who are hopeful of increased economic activities. The North Western Federation of Development is hopeful that road constructions will play a major role to boost business activities in the new Copperbelt. President Mukumbi Kafuta said the transport sector plays an important role to meaningful investment and was hopeful that most roads in Solwezi will receive a facelift.

