Former Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda has supported the statement by the International Monetary Fund over Zambia’s skyrocketing debt. The IMF this week stated that Zambia’s rising external debt put the country at high risk of debt distress. Mr. Chikwanda who also Chairman of the PF Finance Committee told a PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka today that Zambia needs prudence in its debt contraction.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

