ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
ARSENAL and Nigerian soccer icon Nwankwo Kanu has described Zambia as a future of African football.

Kanu is proud of Zambia’s performance during last Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo despite the Chipolopolo losing 1-0.
The former English side Arsenal star was speaking on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
