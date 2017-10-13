CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

THE Midlands Amateur Boxing Federation (MABA) has warned of stern action against members inciting young boxers to drop out of school on assurances that they will find them jobs.

MABA chairman Christian Kalima said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that any member who will be found wanting will be disciplined. "As MABA it is our wish to see our boxers get education before anything else. Because we are assured that even when he or she leaves the sporting career, they will be able to find a job if they have academic qualifications.

