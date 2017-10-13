First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala has advised Members of Parliament against the tendency of merely registering their presence, and later leave without attending proceedings of the house. This came after Mafinga MP Jacob Siwale raised a point of order, asking whether Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was in order to continue leaving the house after signing in the parliamentary log book. Ms. Namugala said she is aware of this tendency not only by the Roan MP, but most of the parliamentarians.

