LABOUR and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko has told Parliament that the Government planned to review the minimum Wage and Conditions of Employment Act of 2012 for various sectors.

Ms Simukoko told the House on Wednesday that the process of reviewing the minimum wage and conditions of employment would be finalised by December 31 this year.

The minister said this would be after broad-based consultations with social partners and key stakeholders.

“Thereafter, the ministry will develop sector-specific minimum wages and conditions of employment for various sectors, progressively with time,” Ms Simukoko said.

This was in response to questions for oral answer from Luangeni Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu.

Mr Zulu asked whether the Government had plans to review SI Nos. 46 and 47 of 2012 relating to minimum wages and conditions of employment, and when such plans would be implemented.

Ms Simukoko informed the House that the minimum wages were last reviewed in 2012 shortly after late President Michael Sata assumed power.

These were Statutory Instruments (SIs) No 45 of 2012 of the minimum wages and conditions of employment (domestic workers) amendment order of 2012.

SI No. 46 of 2012 on minimum wages and conditions of employment (general workers) amendment order-2012, and SI No. 47 on minimum wages and conditions of employment (shop workers) amendment order-2012.

The minister said her ministry had started preparations to hold further consultative meetings with the social partners and other key stakeholders such as the ministries of Finance and Commerce, Cabinet Office and the Public Service Management Division on the revision of the minimum wages for various sectors.

Ms Simukoko said the Government was also in the process of implementing new measures to develop sector-specific minimum wage and conditions of employment an exercise that involved extensive consultations with all the relevant stakeholders.

