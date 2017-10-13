KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

AFTER a successful showing at the Lusaka Playhouse last weekend, the Henry Joe Sakala-written and directed play Living With the Enemy goes stage tonight and tomorrow at the Kitwe Little Theatre with the same cast.

This year marks 16 years since Henry wrote Living with the Enemy and they are staging it this as a solidarity production in line with the 16-days of activism against gender-based violence. “The play’s theme of gender-based violence and how it destroys relationships and marriages resonates well with the audience and is a timeless message that remains relevant today and many more years to come,” Henry says. “In the play, the key message is for women to be bold enough to report their abusive husbands and have the courage to walk away from abusive marriages. “The play also touches on the importance of family, neighbours and the community in the fight against gender-based violence.” Living with the Enemy is a story about Misozi, who gets caught up in an abusive marriage but finds it hard to leave her brutish husband for fear of bringing shame upon her family and herself. Above, all, she deeply loves him and believes she can change him and make him love her again. However, when his abusive nature becomes worse, Misozi has no choice but to make the bold decision to leave or risk dying at the hands of her husband. The play is Henry’s first in mainstream theatre and was first performed at the Lusaka Playhouse in 2001. The play was a big hit with sold-out shows and went on to win the Best Production, Best Director and Best Director awards at the 2001 Ngoma Awards. It propelled the careers of Yombwe Mbusiya (best Actor – Ngoma Awards 2001), and late Inutu Mwanangúmbi (Best Actress Nominee – Ngoma Awards). The late Eddie Tembo won the Best Director Award at the same Ngoma Awards. For this particular run, the cast has Yombwe playing the role of Mulwani; Ardes Suntwe (Misozi); Mukonde Kaemba (Mrs Chanda); Henry (Musiye); Pangani (houseboy) and Rita Ngosa (Susie). Linda Muwowo- Sakala is the producer. Henry, a filmmaker as well, has written and starred in a number of plays. He is behind the scripting and development of hit dramas like the award winning Survivors, Konstable, Brothers, and Dancers shown on Muvi TV. Other feature films that he has written, produced and directed include Rewind, Street Circles, Redemption, Judas Affair, LSK Heroes and Land Wrangles. He also starred and co-produced the hit Zambian action comedy Red Bag, which also featured the likes of Alfred Kandolo Phiri, Tommy Lungu, Mark Chilongo, Mwepu Kapungwe, Mwine Mushi, Kasaka and Milton Chipipa. He has written plays like The Last Steps, and A Judas Affair. He was awarded the Ngoma Award for best actor in 2005 after starring in The Last Steps. Other plays he has written include Town Boy, which won the best script at the Yezi-Arts Promotions and Productions (YAPP)-organised April International Theatre Festival in 2014; Surviving the Wilderness; Without a Kiss and Love Song for an Impotent Son-in-law, which he co-wrote with the award-winning writer and director Samuel Kasankha. As an actor, Henry featured in Kasankha’s plays Daughters and Workmates (1998-1999); Rulers of the Lost Continent (1999- 2000), Much Ado About a Dream (2000); Bad Timing (2000 -2001); Down the Status Ladder (2002- 2003); Sex Unlimited (2004); Mulenga Kapwepwe’s Kafuti – The Brazen Serpent (2000); Benne Banda’s Samangika (2001); Justin Kangwa’s They Must be Sick (2002); and Charles Chitundu’s Willing Captivity (2003).

