By Nevers Mumba, President, MMD October 12, 2017 Every country has a leader sitting in the Presidency at any given time. Some of these leaders are illegitimate, others dictators, others are corrupt while others are legitimate and have the respect of the citizenry. Zambia has a president as a matter of necessity. Some of us believe that he was not legitimately elected, and we have good reasons for it. We have a democratic right to hold this view until or unless the courts of law prove us wrong.

