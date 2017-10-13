Blessings Kafwanka

(Business & Financial Analyst) Acceptance is the starting point to finding a solution to any problem you may encounter in life. If you refuse to accept that a problem exists, it becomes virtually impossible to find a solution. The next step is generating or identifying possible solutions. More often than not, there’s always someone who has gone through the challenges you are going through right now. They say “a problem shared is a problem half solved” You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Learning from the experiences of others will save you the trouble of spending time, energy and resources before you can figure out how to get out of that predicament. After that, you need to take decisive action to address that problem and bear the pain (side effects) that might arise. That said, it takes a lot of courage for political leaders to accept the consequences of their actions. In the last 6 years, Zambia’s debt has ‘ballooned’ by well over 1,000% from about US$500 million in 2011 to US$12.5 billion in 2017 representing 47% of GDP. The worst in the history of our Zambia. Additionally, there’s no clear strategy of how this debt will be dismantled, especially the Eurobonds that will fall due starting from 2022 onwards. It’s great that Hon. Felix Mutati has finally accepted that Zambia’s debt risk has moved from moderate to high. But does this government have the tenacity to take decisive action to correct this position? There are a lot of lessons that can be taken from our history.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

