President Edgar Lungu and visiting South African President Jacob Zuma have called for the review of the existing bilateral cooperation framework between Zambia and South Africa, in order to maximise economic benefits for the two countries. ZANIS reports that the two leaders made the call when President Lungu held bilateral talks with Mr Zuma at State House in Lusaka yesterday. President Jacob Zuma is in the country for a two day state visit that will coincide with the commissioning of the Oliver Tambo National Heritage Site to mark the centenary celebrations of the late South African Freedom Fighter and African National Congress (ANC) leader.

