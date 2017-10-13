Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says influx of asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo has triggered a humanitarian emergency in the country. Mr Kampyongo has told Parliament in a ministerial statement that 3,700 asylum seekers have been registered since August, 2017. He says the number of Congolese refugees who have entered Zambia since January, 2017 has since risen to over 6,100, the highest number of refugees to enter the country over the past 5 years.

