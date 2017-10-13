CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

LUAPULA Province permanent secretary Buleti Nsemukila has cautioned contractors engaged to build schools in the province not to betray Government by carrying out sub-standard works on projects.

Dr Nsemukila warned that Government will recall contractors exhibiting shoddy works to account for the poor workmanship. Speaking when he inspected Musonda Girls’ Technical Secondary School, Dr Nsemukila was dismayed at the poor works done at the school built five years ago.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

