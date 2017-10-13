TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THOMRO Investment Limited has invested about US$1.2 million in the production of ethanol from cassava, which will be sourced from smallholder farmers across the country.

Ethanol is used for manufacturing of alcoholic drinks, solvent for paint, varnish and drugs, as a fuel, as the fluid in thermometers, and in preserving biological specimens. This follows Energy Regulation Board (ERB) granting the firm a licence to produce 15 million litres of ethanol annually about four months ago.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

