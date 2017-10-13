STEVEN MVULA and NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

SOUTH African President Jacob Zuma has called for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between Zambia and his country.

And South Africa and Zambia yesterday signed three memoranda of understanding (MoU) and a letter of intent to conclude an MoU on arts and culture. Mr Zuma said South Africa and Zambia need to increase cooperation in investment for the benefit of citizens of the two countries.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

