KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

NATIONAL Road Fund Agency (NRFA) will soon launch a toll card to be linked with bank accounts aimed at improving payment systems, securing collected revenue and reducing congestion for the benefit of road users.

And about 9,000 vehicles in the country have accessed local and frequent user discounts at all inland toll stations from January to date. In an interview after a joint delegation from Road Development Agency (RDA) and NRFA visited senior chieftainess Nkomeshya ahead of the commencement of services at Chongwe Toll Plaza, NRFA spokesperson Alphonsius Hamachila said Government is modernising the operations of the toll plazas.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

