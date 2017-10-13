ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CITY of Lusaka are courting former Green Buffaloes midfielder Changa Chaiwa to take over from Italian Roberto Landi as coach.

Club vice-president Kapalamuna Njovu said the club has had discussions with Chaiwa but are yet to finalise negotiations. “Yes, Chaiwa is one of the people we are considering for the job. We had a chat with him but we have also sent messages to others,” Njovu said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

