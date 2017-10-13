ZAMBIA and South Africa are inseparable. Their respective histories are so tightly intertwined that it would be folly of anyone to try and put a wedge between their social, economic and political relations.

This closeness is a perfect foundation on which the two countries can build their common goals for the good of their respective citizens. South Africa President Jacob Zuma’s two-day official visit to Zambia underscores this relationship and quest to build on it. This is particularly so in light of the visit coming barely two months after President Zuma visited Zambia to officiate at Zambia’s 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show. The visit by President Zuma who arrived in the country yesterday is yet another opportunity for the two countries to further deepen and strengthen their bilateral relations. Zambia and South Africa share a special bond politically, economically and socially. Politically, Zambia and South Africa’s ties date back to the region’s liberation struggles in the 60s. South Africa has time and again expressed gratitude on the role Zambia played in the liberation struggle of that country. During South Africa’s liberation struggle, Zambia played a pivotal role in sheltering her freedom fighters. During this visit, President Zuma and his host, President Lungu, will commission a national monument – the house that sheltered one of South Africa’s renowned but perhaps insufficiently celebrated freedom fighter, Oliver Tambo. Early this year Government decided to make the house which sheltered Mr Tambo for 22 years a heritage site. This is intended to uphold the common heritage between the two countries. The new heritage site is no doubt an important piece of evidence and symbol of the role that Zambia played in ensuring that South Africa broke the shackles of apartheid. The house sits on an approximately one hectare piece of land and nicknamed Phiri. It was given to the freedom fighter who was also ANC president as a place of safety by the Zambian government under the leadership of President Kaunda. Zambia was also home to the ANC headquarters in exile. When Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990 after 27 seven years of incarceration his first visit was to Zambia. It is, therefore, impossible to talk about South Africa’s liberation struggle without mentioning Zambia. This is how politically-knit together the two countries are. With time, the political ties between the two countries have extended to other areas such trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, environment, energy, as well as health related matters. Zambia and South Africa enjoyed warm and cordial relations which have, over the years, translated to broader economic and trade cooperation including closer engagements at heads of state level with reciprocal visits as evidenced. Over the years there has been an increase in trade between the two countries due to existing bilateral agreements aimed at fostering relations and the expansion of the scope of cooperation. South Africa, for instance, ranks third globally as Zambia’s export destination after Switzerland and China. At regional level South Africa ranks first as Zambia’s export destination accounting for 75.7 percent. Zambia’s exports to South Africa include raw and semi-processed copper, electric conductors, oil cakes and soya beans among others. On the other hand as of December 2016, there were over 120 South African companies doing business in Zambia in various sectors, including telecommunications, aviation, tourism, banking, property, retail, entertainment and fast food. Zambia is also ranked among South Africa’s top trade partners. Currently, there are 35 South African flights into Zambia with routes extended to Livingstone and Ndola. While trade interaction has increased between the countries we believe there is still room for the two countries to improve. It is therefore our hope that as the two leaders hold bilateral talks and more agreements are signed, trade between the two countries will be escalated to a higher level. It is also hoped that the two countries will take advantage of the Joint Cooperation Commission to consolidate bilateral ties by promoting economic and social development for the benefit of citizens. It is our hope that the way these two countries united to fight political injustice they will do the same in the battle against poverty and other vices that take away from citizens’ dignity. The two countries should also ensure that the bond shared between them is passed on to future generations for sustained relations. The two countries have come a long way. The bond must grow stronger.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

